England international released early by Parramatta Eels

ENGLAND international Paige Travis has been released by Parramatta Eels after just one year with the NRLW club.

Travis signed a two-year deal when she left St Helens at the end of last season but that contract has been cut short with the forward named on Parramatta’s release list.

She appeared in every game for the Eels, making three starts and coming off the bench in their other eight matches.

Parramatta failed to reach the play-offs, finishing one place and one point short in seventh with five wins.

Travis was a key figure in Saints’ Super League title success of 2021, and played in all four of their successive Challenge Cup final wins between that year and 2024.

The 26-year-old has nine caps for England, including playing all of their games at the 2022 World Cup.