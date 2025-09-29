Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam free to play against Wigan Warriors but under further investigation

LACHLAN LAM will be free to play against Wigan Warriors this Friday, despite the Leigh Leopards halfback being subject to further investigation by the RFL Compliance Unit in the aftermath of his side’s 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity.

The allegation was made by Wakefield player Mason Lino during the match, and included in the referee’s report.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel have referred the allegation for further investigation where both clubs will be asked to make submissions.

That means any hearing would not take place until the week starting October 6 at the earliest – the same process as with previous instances of this type – leaving Lam free to play against Wigan.

Following the latest Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action