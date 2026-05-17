England make winning start to Student Four Nations campaign

STUDENT FOUR NATIONS

SCOTLAND 10 ENGLAND 80

DAVID BUTLER, Hawick RFC, Saturday

THE holders got their campaign underway with a 14-try away win, with five touchdowns being registered in the final quarter.

Ben Grindley-Roberts crossed in the first minute, Jake Dickinson adding the first of his twelve goals.

Scotland soon levelled, Oscar Halsall burrowed his way through and Tom Grey converting.

But Harry Lowery’s dummy saw him go through untouched to restore England’s lead.

James Leach powered onto a short pass to open his account before Grindley-Roberts’ even more outrageous dummy fooled the Scots’ defence.

Scotland rallied when Archie Walker dived in at the corner, but Grey couldn’t convert from the sideline.

Henry Lenthall collected Will Lintin’s grubber into the in-goal area to give England a 28-10 lead at the break and, on the restart, Lowery barged over under the posts.

Leach added his second with a powerful run, and completed his hat-trick straight from the restart with a 50-metre effort.

England were now at a canter as Brogan Turner went in from long range and shortly afterwards Alex Edun posted a carbon copy try on the opposite side of the field.

Captain Leon Stewart then burst in from 40 metres, prop Fin Hay also went in from long range, his legs just managing to keep him going as he shrugged off defenders to score.

Scotland were reduced to twelve men when Scott Shaw was sinbinned on 71 minutes for lying on in the tackle. England took advantage with Edun’s second try and a powerhouse score by Henry Lenthall.

SCOTLAND: Tom Grey, Archie Walker, Josh Kerrigan, Blake Millar, Scott Shaw, Ben Neave, Cam Lewis, Fin Clarke, Oscar Halsall, Jordan Duncan, Oli Inch, George Kinnard, Jacob Grierson. Subs: Will Hunt, George Murray, Gabe Lewis, Jak Quinn

ENGLAND: Jake Dickinson, Deusjes Nzage, Leon Stewart, Finn Dagnall, Brogan Turner, Ben Grindley-Roberts, Jamie O’Keeffe, Harry Lowery, Will Lintin, James Leach, Josh Shackleton, Ollie Paterson, Hayden Todd. Subs: Noah Tyson, Fin Hay, Henry Lenthall, Max Nissinen-Le, George Moffitt, Alex Edun, James Boyles

Referee: Adam Houston (England)

UNDER 16S FOUR NATIONS

SCOTLAND 0 ENGLAND 42

BARRY MCGUFFOG, Hawick RFC, Saturday

ENGLAND got off to an impressive start in the competition, which also involves Ireland and Wales, laying down a marker for all their rivals.

The visitors closed with eight unanswered tries, with Mike Lyons claiming the opener in only the second minute.

Further touchdowns followed for Billy Buster Knight and Jack Bowden with a brace apiece, Harry Waddington and Jaiden Udegbe.

Bowden totalled five goals.

SCOTLAND: Blair Murray, Alfie Nairn, William Porter, Ewan Smith, Alfie Haase, Alfie Scudder, Reece McAdam, Charlie Kelly, Brodie Butter-McNaught, Lachlan McKelvey, Jayden Johnstone, Lewis Mullen, Kyle Alcock. Subs: Jay Cruickshank, Jamie Caraby, Carter Shields, Conlon Goodall, Noah Eason, Bradley Lowthorpe, Lewis McConnachie

ENGLAND: Harry Waddington, Jaiden Udegbe, Jonah Carter, Billy Buster Knight, Kyle Johnson, Jack Bowden, Mason Leaf, Warren Craig, Mikey Lyons, Marley Taylor-Harrop, Charlie Wood, Ryan Cunliffe, Ellis Dockerty. Subs: Nathan Green, Josh Evans, MJ Morris, Ollie Lockett, Conner Tyson, Connor Sutcliffe

Referee: Jordan Robinson