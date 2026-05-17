‘I thought we’d be better’ says Sam Burgess – but one big Warrington Wolves positive

SAM BURGESS is happy to see Warrington Wolves keep racking up the wins in Super League.

Their 24-16 triumph at Toulouse Olympique was an eighth in ten this season and followed a Challenge Cup semi-final exit to Hull KR.

“We got the job done,” said Warrington coach Burgess. “I was happy with the first half but a little disappointed with the second.

“I thought Toulouse showed some spirit and played with energy and I thought we looked a little tired after the semi-final and the travelling, which I can accept a bit.

“I think maybe the players suffered a hangover from the cup defeat. I think the last couple of years after the semi-finals we’ve struggled. I think you have to accept it’s there.

“I was expecting a little lull in the second half, but I thought we’d be a bit better.

“We need to get better in games, the season is very long and there are flows of form, performance and confidence.

“We are probably in one of those patches where we don’t need to be but we’re picking up wins on the way, which is important.”

Houles, whose side have lost eight out of eleven, said: “There were too many errors and some bad discipline in the first half, which made it difficult for us to rebuild in the second.

“I think we were too eager to score, rather than build our game, which caused the problems. Super League is very tough and you need to show some patience.

“In the second half we looked more measured, we rebuilt our game well. We talked about how we needed to improve and our kicking game and approach was more effective.

“We seem to get stronger as the game goes on, but we need to maintain our discipline and keep ourselves in the game for much longer.”