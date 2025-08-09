England pull away from improving Wales

WALES 0 ENGLAND 62

IAN GOLDEN, The Lextan Gnoll, Neath, Saturday

ENGLAND cruised to another win over Wales in this annual international between the two nations, but it wasn’t without a big effort from the home side.

The last couple of games between the two have been in England but this time around, with home support, Wales looked a more improved outfit.

When it got to 50 minutes, however, superior fitness certainly made a difference for England, as they ran in 34 points in the last half an hour.

England naturally made wholesale changes from their thrashing by Australia in Las Vegas with just eight players keeping their place in the side.

All eight were also among nine survivors from the England line-up who soundly beat Wales last November in Leeds while six of the remaining eight players in the England 18 were debutants.

Four of them scored tries, starting with Jenna Foubister in the seventh minute. After Eboni Partington and Izzy Northop were stopped short, Foubister scored under the sticks after doing well to catch an awkward bounce and Isabel Rowe added the first of nine successful conversions.

From the kick-off, England doubled their lead when fellow debutant Molly Jones made a clean break and ran all the way to the line.

The tally didn’t go up as quickly as many would have thought, as Wales worked hard in defence. Liv Wood was stopped short and, from the next tackle, Jodie Cunningham was brought to the ground by her St Helens’ team-mate Dani McGifford.

Wales completed the next set and then England scored their third. Advancing up the field well, Georgia Wilson fed Anna Davies for her eighth try in four appearances for her country.

The home side were giving it a go, and following the first penalty of the match, which came on 25 minutes, they weren’t far off getting near to the line. Meg Whittaker picked up her own kick that rebounded off an England player, but couldn’t find a way through.

But again, England produced a good near-length-of-the-field set, ending in a try. Another debutant, Lucy Murray, slipped free of her markers to run in from short range and Rowe converted.

Wales were near to scoring just before the break, but Charlie Mundy was tackled just short of the line and England went in 22-0 up.

That was extended exactly a minute into the second half when Eva Hunter sprinted to the line for the first of a debut double.

Ten minutes later, after a couple of injury stoppages, Rowe went over for a try of her own which she duly converted to take the score up to 34-0.

Fitness was now taking over. The England side were completely Super League, whilst Wales were primarily Championship players, most of them from Cardiff Demons.

From kick-off, Bella Sykes outran the Welsh defence, despite Bethan Dainton’s best efforts, to score England’s seventh try.

And on the hour mark Davies scored her second and England’s eighth. Mundy did well to stop Wilson in the tackle before the ball made its way out to the wing.

The half-century of came from kick-off when Eboni Partington crossed on the opposite flank, and Wilson and Hunter quickly followed her over to further increase the score.

Wales looked for a try right at the end with Amberley Ruck putting in a challenging grubber, but it was swept up for England to keep a clean sheet.

GAMESTAR: Isabel Rowe played a fantastic kicking game and scored an excellent try.

GAMEBREAKER: When England scored early in the second half, there was no comeback for Wales.

MATCHFACTS

WALES

1 Leanne Burnell (Cardiff Demons)

21 Lucia Davies (Cardiff Demons)

3 Olivia Williams (Cardiff Demons)

4 Kathryn Salter (London Broncos)

5 Dani McGifford (St Helens)

6 Meg Whittaker (Cardiff Demons)

7 Amberley Ruck (Cardiff Demons)

15 Gracie Hobbs (Huddersfield Giants)

9 Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors)

10 Agnes Wood (York Valkyrie)

11 Georgia Cussons (Sheffield Eagles)

12 Charlie Mundy (Cardiff Demons)

13 Bethan Dainton (Leeds Rhinos)

Subs (all used)

8 Ffion Jenkins (Cardiff Demons)

14 Jasmine Gibbons (Cardiff Demons)

17 Amy Price (Cardiff Demons)

20 Hannah Jones (Cardiff Demons)

18th woman (not used)

19 Rhi Parker (Cardiff Demons)

Also in 19-woman squad

23 Sioned Young (Cardiff Demons)

ENGLAND

1 Grace Banks (Wigan Warriors)

2 Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)

3 Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)

4 Molly Jones (Wigan Warriors)

5 Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie)

6 Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

7 Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors)

8 Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)

9 Katie Mottershead (St Helens)

10 Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos)

11 Lucy Murray (Leeds Rhinos)

12 Eva Hunter (Leeds Rhinos)

13 Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Subs (all used)

14 Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos)

15 Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

16 Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)

17 Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie)

18th woman (not used)

18 Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Also in 20-woman squad

– Evie Cousins (Leeds Rhinos)

– Phoebe Hook (St Helens)

Tries: Foubister (7), Jones (9), Davies (20, 60), Murray (30), Hunter (41, 62), Rowe (51), Sykes (54), Partington (64), Wilson (69)

Goals: Rowe 9/11

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-22; 0-28, 0-34, 0-40, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56, 0-62

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Wales: Charlie Mundy; England: Isabel Rowe

Penalty count: 2-1

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Geoffrey Poumès

Attendance: 468