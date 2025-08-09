Huddersfield Giants finally earn first home win against dire Catalans Dragons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 18 CATALANS DRAGONS 6

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Accu Stadium, Saturday

HUDDERSFIELD secured their first home win of the season at last against a dire Catalans.

After ten defeats in Super League plus one in the Challenge Cup, the Giants finally gave their long-suffering supporters something to cheer as a hard-working performance was topped by two tries from the excellent George Flanagan.

It’s also the first time they have earned back-to-back wins this season, drawing them level with Castleford in tenth and within two points of the Dragons – who have now lost nine from ten under Joel Tomkins – in ninth.

Neither side offered any inspiration in a bleak opening quarter, and not for the first time this season it was Flanagan who provided a spark when required.

Huddersfield moved the ball right from a scrum play through the recalled Kieran Rush, who helped create space for Flanagan to surge through the line and then run towards the posts for a simple conversion.

Flanagan had the opportunity to add another two points when Léo Darrelatour knocked a Rush kick into the arms of the accidentally offside Matthieu Laguerre, but pulled his kick wide of the near post.

It perhaps didn’t turn out to be the worst outcome for the Giants, however, because from the 20-metre restart Matty English took on the advancing defence and was struck high by Bayley Sironen at the expense of a yellow card.

Catalans couldn’t see out the first half without him as Luke Keary handed a sloppy pass straight to the enterprising Jacob Gagai, with a clear run to the line and a try improved by Flanagan for a 12-0 lead at the break.

After demonstrating virtually no threat whatsoever in the first period, the Dragons scored within three minutes of the restart – only for the effort to be chalked off by the video referee.

Oliver Partington crashed over following a dashing run inside by Laguerre, but the centre had retrieved the ball from the ground following a Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet knock-on.

Another chance went begging just past the hour when an excellent Ben Garcia offload set Aispuro-Bichet away, only for the young fullback to wait too long to pass for the supporting Keary as Flanagan knocked the ball down.

But from the next set Keary fired a kick to the corner and Tommy Makinson knocked it back for Sironen to at last get Catalans on the board.

Aispuro-Bichet’s conversion meant it was game on at 12-6 – but only for a matter of seconds.

Huddersfield forced a Romain Navarrete error and then the Dragons gave away a penalty for offside, with Flanagan inevitably opting for goal and a far more comfortable eight-point cushion.

And it was Flanagan who sealed the win seven minutes from time by steaming onto a Rush pass, completing his first Super League brace in the process.

GAMESTAR: George Flanagan was the x-factor in a match otherwise sorely lacking.

GAMEBREAKER: An error and a penalty straight after finally getting back into the game just about summed up Catalans.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The opening try was a well-worked scrum move finished by George Flanagan.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts George Flanagan (Huddersfield)

2 pts Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)

1 pt Matty English (Huddersfield)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

1 Jacob Gagai

3 Jake Bibby

23 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

27 Kieran Rush

35 Matt Frawley

18 Fenton Rogers

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell

13 Harry Rushton

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

8 Oliver Wilson

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

16 George King

18th man (not used)

10 Tom Burgess

Also in 21-man squad

20 Elliot Wallis

– Leo Ward

– Archie Sykes

Tries: Flanagan (19, 73), Gagai (37)

Goals: Flanagan 3/5

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Arthur Romano

23 Matthieu Laguerre

29 Léo Darrelatour

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

16 Romain Navarrete

14 Alrix Da Costa

24 Franck Maria

9 Ben Garcia

17 Bayley Sironen

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

11 Tariq Sims

15 Tevita Satae

20 Jordan Dezaria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

18 César Rougé

Also in 21-man squad

4 Reimis Smith

19 Paul Séguier

22 Fouad Yaha

Tries: Sironen (63)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 1/1

Sin bin: Sironen (31) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-6, 14-6, 18-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: George Flanagan; Dragons: Tommy Makinson

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 3,245