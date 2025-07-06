England seal Student Four Nations title

ENGLAND 68 SCOTLAND 0

DAVID BUTLER, Saturday

CHAMPIONS England completed a second whitewash of the tournament with an twelve-try special.

Charlie Yeomans opened the account on two minutes, Fin Balback adding the first of his ten goals.

Scotland applied pressure before Jake Dickinson grounded out wide. subsequently Leon Stewart took Oli Winterbottom’s reverse pass to push England further ahead.

Jamie O’Keeffe then jinked through from 20 metres before Dickinson’s second try helped establish a 28-0 interval lead.

Dan Perry grabbed a touchdown prior to Scotland going close through Ben Morris and Stephen Webber.

Having kept their line intact, England posted a powerhouse try by Freddie Smith.

Ben Bell-Thorn (with a late hat-trick), Elliot and Stewart ensured that the champions wound up in style.

ENGLAND: Fin Balback, Ben Bell-Thorn, Dan Perry, Leon Stewart, Jake Dickinson, Oli Winterbottom, Charlie Yeomans, Harry Lowery, Will Lintin, Ben O’Donnell, Teddy Davidson, Isaac Coleman, Mackauley Stephenson. Subs: Jamie O’Keeffe, Danny Salkeld, Freddie Smith, Elliot Martin

SCOTLAND: Hayden Cumming, Oli Inch, Stephen Webber, Jacob Holt, Mackenzie Cumming, Frazer Murray, Oli Redding, Ben Morris, Guy Chalstrey, Alex Woodhall, Dom Aston, George Kinnaird, George Murray. Subs: Jordan Duncan, Tom Morris, Callum Caven, Ben Neave

Referee: Owen Taylor

WALES 32 IRELAND 0

DAVID BUTLER, Saturday

WALES had the better of 13-man Ireland in an error-strewn game.

The home side, who needed to prevail by at least 48 points to have any chance of topping the final table (and with unbeaten England due to take on Scotland in the following game) denied Ireland twice in the early stages before establishing a 16-0 interval lead with tries by Lewis Howells, Alex Naylor and Lewis Ingram, two of which Tom Moore improved.

Touchdowns followed in the second period for Alex Wilcox, Howells and Ingram, Moore adding a couple more conversions.

WALES: Lewis Ingram, Lewis Howells, Eli Weekes, Leo Jones, Mason Phillips, Tom Moore, Llewellyn Hawkes, Cono Madden, Charlie Penton, Alex Green, Rhys Hill, Archie Willock, Alex Naylor. Subs: Mason Apsee, Connor Thomas, Evan Moore, Greg Cook, Nat Cotton, George Grooves

IRELAND: James Farrar, Joe Boone, Ellis Keppel, Jack Dempsey, Harry Joliffe, Will Walker, Sean Murray, Dom Green, Reece Boyd, Caleb Owen, Danny Lynch, Matteo Tafi, Phil Rigby. Subs: None

Referee: Sam Houghton

ENGLAND 42 WALES 0

DAVID BUTLER, Wednesday

THE reigning champions, who were 24-0 ahead at the break, completed a comfortable victory.

Jamie O’Keeffe, Leon Stewart, Ben Bell-Thorn (twice) and Oli Winterbottom crossed in the first half, when Will Lintin was twice held up, and touchdowns followed in the second period for Ben O’Donnell, Teddy Davidson, Charlie Yeomans and Dan Perry. Winterbottom (2) and Perry landed goals.

ENGLAND: Ollie Winterbottom, Ben Bell-Thorn, Dan Perry, Leon Stewart, Deusjes Nzage, Elliot Martin, Charlie Yeomans, James Leach, Jamie O’Keeffe, Freddie Smith, Teddy Davidson, Isaac Coleman, Mackauley Stephenson. Subs: Will Lintin, Ben O’Donnell, Danny Salkeld, Harry Lowery, Alex Ringshall.

WALES: Lewis Ingram, Lewis Howells, Eli Weekes, Alex Naylor, Leo Jones, Llew Hawkes, Tom Moore, Conor Thomas, George Groves, Alex Green, Fin Northrop, Archie Whillock, Mason Phillips. Subs: Conor Madden, Scott Simons, Iwan Stacey, Mason Apsee, Evan Moore, Nat Cotton, Charlie Penton.

Referee: Ollie Salmon

SCOTLAND 38 IRELAND 22

DAVID BUTLER, Wednesday

SCOTLAND recovered from 16-14 behind at the interval to close as convincing winners against an Ireland side who had 14 players – one more than had faced England three days earlier.

Ireland led through tries by Ellis Keppel, Luke Fisher and Will Walker, two of which Oliver Whitford converted, but were limited thereafter to a last-minute touchdown for Byron Carolan, which Whitford improved.

Scotland, by contrast, had the better of exchanges after the restart. Hayden Cumming, Owen Palmer, George Kinnard, Dom Aston and Guy Chalstrey all dotted down before Carolan’s late consolation effort, while Ben Heave kicked two goals and Oli Redding had one success.

Palmer, Chalstrey and Connor Terrill had crossed in the first half for Scotland.

SCOTLAND: Hayden Cumming, Owen Palmer, Jacob Holt, Stephen Webber, Mackenzie Cumming, Frazer Murray, Oli Redding, Connor Terrill, Guy Chalstrey, Alex Woodhall, Dom Aston, George Kinnard, George Murray. Subs: Ben Heave, Oli Inch, Scott Shaw, Calum Caven

IRELAND: Oliver Whitford, Henry Joliffe, Andrew Diamond, Jack Dempsey, Joe Boone, Ellis Keppel, Conor Coleman, Caleb Owen, Will Walker, Euan Haynes, Byron Carolan, Patrick Walsh, Luke Fisher. Sub: Matteo Tafi

Referee: Freddie Lincoln

Previous results

Sunday, June 29: England 40 Ireland 18; Scotland 10 Wales 34 (both at the Highfield Sports Ground, Nottingham)