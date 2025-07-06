NRLW round-up: Canterbury Bulldogs enjoy debut win

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS were given a harsh reintroduction to the NRLW as they were beaten 30-6 at defending champions SYDNEY ROOSTERS.

Back after a five-year absence, initially caused by the Covid pandemic, the Warriors could only muster a first-half try and conversion by Patricia Maliepo.

Taine Naividi scored a 16-minute hat-trick while Jayme Fressard, Rima Butler and Olivia Kernick also crossed for the Roosters, with Jocelyn Kelleher adding three goals.

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS fared much better on their competition debut, celebrating an impressive 26-12 win over NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS at Accor Stadium.

Moana Courtenay and Ashleigh Quinlan scored doubles with Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa also crossing for the newcomers, who had three tries goaled by Tayla Preston.

Jesse Southwell converted Georgia Roche and Botille Vette-Welsh efforts for Newcastle.

England’s Paige Travis played the full 70 minutes on her PARRAMATTA EELS debut but it was their other backrower, Chloe Jackson, who scored two tries to clinch an 18-16 win at CRONULLA SHARKS.

Jackson and Rachael Pearson (who kicked two conversions and a penalty) scored early and, after Filomina Hanisi, Nakia Davis-Welch and Quincy Dodd crossed (two improved by Georgia Hannaway) in a Cronulla fightback, Jackson grabbed a 55th-minute winner.

Fran Goldthorp’s opening try set NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS on their way to a 20-6 home success over GOLD COAST TITANS.

Krystal Blackwell, Jakiya Whitfeld and Emma Manzelmann all followed in (the latter two tries converted by Kirra Dibb) before Georgia Grey scored a late Gold Coast consolation and Lauren Brown goaled.

Competition favourites BRISBANE BRONCOS made a confident start, beating WESTS TIGERS 28-4.

Kerri Johnson (two), Destiny Brill, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Mele Hufanga and Hayley Maddick all scored tries, two converted by Romy Teitzel, while Wests could only muster a Caitlin Turnbull four-pointer.

Racine McGregor scored 16 points, through a try and six goals from as many attempts, in ST GEPRGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS’ 36-14 victory at CANBERRA RAIDERS.

Indie Bostock (two), Zali Hopkins, Reagan Berry and Margot Vella got their other tries while Canberra registered through Hollie-Mae Dodd, Madison Bartlett and Sophie Holyman tries, one improved by Zahara Temara.