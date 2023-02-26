England stars among winners at Wheelchair Rugby League Awards

HALIFAX PANTHERS star Rob Hawkins was the big winner at the annual Wheelchair Rugby League Awards.

Hawkins, who played a key role in England’s success at last year’s World Cup, won the Super League Player of the Year award, beating international teammates Seb Bechara, Joe Coyd and Declan Roberts to the prize.

Another England star, Leeds Rhinos’ Nathan Collins, won the Young Player of the Year award ahead of Josh Butler and Nathan Roberts, while the Rhinos’ Challenge Cup final win over Catalans Dragons was recognised as Team Performance of the Year.

Wigan Warriors’ Phil Roberts won Coach of the Year, beating Wayne Boardman and James Simpson – although Simpson was given the Chairs Award following his playing retirement.

Sheffield Eagles won Club of the Year, Ollie Cruickshank was Referee of the Year, and Rochdale’s Kieran Holt was Championship Player of the Year, while former RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer received an outstanding contribution prize for his support of the wheelchair game.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.