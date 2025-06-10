ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES – the reigning champions – will meet UK Armed Forces on tomorrow (Wednesday, June 11) in a match which will determine the destiny of the 2025 President’s Cup title.

The sides go into the contest having both beaten Great Britain Teachers (the other team in the Tri-Series) by a ten-point margin.

The Students accounted for the Teachers 26-16 at Lock Lane in late April, while UK Armed Forces prevailed 22-12 at Orrell St James in mid-May.

Whoever wins the game will close the campaign in pole position. Should the teams be level after 80 minutes, the issue will be settled by golden point.

The UK Armed Forces’ squad, coached by Darren Bamford and his assistant Silvenusi Buinimasi, is: Luke Baird (Royal Navy), Liam Bradley (RAF), David Brown (Royal Navy), Brodie-Lee Butler (Royal Navy), Ben Chambers (Royal Navy), Kimi Dakuliga (Royal Navy), Danny Dainty (Royal Navy), Cameron Lees (RAF), Ewan Makinson (RAF), George Mosey (RAF), Finn O’Brien (RAF), Moku Pita (Army), Eden Quantock (Royal Navy), Jack Ray (Royal Navy), Tyler Richardson (RAF), Sam Roberts (RAF), Eden Steinberg (Royal Navy), Joey Sugden (Royal Navy), Harry Vorwerg (Royal Navy).

England Universities coaches Adam Adam Houston and Mark Sloan are likely to select from: Ben Bell-Thorn, Ben Price, Freddie Ziegler (all Nottingham), Ted Davidson, Jamie O’Keeffe, Dan Perry, Alex Ringshall, Freddie Smith (all Loughborough), Fin Balback, Ben Grindley-Roberts, Waldimar Matahwa, Mackauley Stephenson (Leeds Beckett), Elliot Martin, Ben O’Donnell (Liverpool John Moores), Charlie Yeomans (Newcastle), Danny Salkeld (Teesside), Deusjes Nzage, Leon Stewart (Hull), Harry Kirk (York St John), Jake Dickinson, James Leach, Will Lintin, Harry Lowery (Northumbria), Isaac Coleman (York), Jayden Crellin (Manchester Met), Oli Winterbottom (Gloucestershire).

The match, at Halton Farnworth Hornets, kicks-off at 7.00pm.