Keighley Cougars to have new groundshare partners

KEIGHLEY COUGARS will have new groundshare partners from the start of the next football season.

Eccleshill United, one of Bradford’s longest-established non-league football clubs, are to make the ten-mile move to Cougar Park.

The Northern Counties East League Premier Division side (step nine on the football ladder) are leaving their current Kingsway ground.

Because they are struggling to make money there, they say they need to relocate to “ensure the survival of the club”.

Eccleshill chairwoman Sally Smith-Butler said: “Running costs have been significantly more than the income generated, so we have found ourselves in a position where we had to take some serious action to ensure the survival of the club.

“It is important that we have a long-term vision that would allow the club to not only survive but to progress on the field and become self-sustainable.

“This exciting opportunity to move to Cougar Park will help us achieve that.

“The facilities on offer are significantly better than those at Kingsway so this will enable all visitors to enjoy a better experience.

“The club will benefit from a very nice modern pitchside bar, food and drink sales, corporate hospitality and a club shop.”

Three other NCEL clubs play at venues which also host Rugby League – Goole at the Victoria Pleasure Ground (Goole Vikings), South Leeds at the South Leeds Stadium (Hunslet) and Wakefield at the Millennium Stadium (Featherstone Rovers).