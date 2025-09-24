England veteran Chris Hill to retire at end of season

ENGLAND veteran Chris Hill will retire at the end of the season at the age of 37.

Hill will complete a 21-year professional career with Bradford Bulls’ Championship play-off campaign.

The prop has played over 500 games, the majority for Warrington Wolves in a decade of service between 2012 and 2021.

During that time he won two Challenge Cups, in 2012 and 2019, and appeared in the Super League Dream Team three times (2012, 2014 and 2016).

Hill began his career with Leigh Centurions, making his debut in their 2005 relegation season but having to wait seven years for a top-flight return.

After leaving Warrington he had spells with Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils, the latter short-lived as the club’s financial issues saw him join Bradford in August.

Hill also made a significant impact on the international front, earning 39 caps for England – behind only James Graham and Ryan Hall – between 2012 and 2023 as well as four for Great Britain.

He appeared in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 World Cups, starting England’s 6-0 defeat to Australia in the 2017 final.

“After 20 seasons in professional rugby league, I’ve made the decision that 2025 will be my last,” said Hill.

“From starting out at Leigh as a teenager, to representing my country on the world stage, I’ve given everything to this game and it’s given even more back to me.

“I am thankful to every club I have been fortunate enough to represent – Leigh, Warrington, Huddersfield, Salford and Bradford as well as having the privilege of playing for Great Britain and England. To my team-mates, coaches, fans and staff – thank you.

“My focus is now on ending my career the best way possible and helping Bradford finish the season on a high.”

The Bulls travel to Toulouse Olympique for their play-off semi-final this Sunday.