‘No pressure on us’ says Mike McMeeken as Wakefield Trinity bid to surpass aims

MIKE McMEEKEN says there is “no pressure” on Wakefield Trinity in the Super League play-offs, having already achieved their target for the season.

Daryl Powell’s side secured the sixth and final post-season spot in their first year back at the top level and travel to Leigh Leopards in Friday’s opening eliminator.

Reaching the play-offs was the club’s goal and England forward McMeeken, a key pillar in their challenge as captain and Dream Team prop, says the “fun” starts now.

“We’re not surprised,” said McMeeken of Wakefield’s first play-off appearance since 2012.

“It might have shocked a few people outside of the club, but as a whole that was our aim, to be competitive in all our games.

“We weren’t just coming up to make up the numbers, we wanted to be a part of these big games in September and October and that’s what we’ve done.

“This season has been a success in terms of where we finished, but we want to wipe that slate clean now.

“It’s a different section, the exciting time. It’s what we work hard for in the year, to be involved in these games.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance so we’ll go out there on Friday, enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the occasion, have fun and play rugby.”

McMeeken arrived from Catalans Dragons at the beginning of the season as Wakefield looked to build on a treble-winning second-tier campaign and be an immediate Super League force.

“A lot of the success that has happened this year started last year,” added the 31-year-old.

“The foundations were built by the team last year, going down to the Championship and performing the way that they did, only losing one game.

“It showed what drive the club has for success, and so far we’re on the right track to achieve it.”

Wakefield will face a Leigh side fresh from securing a third-place finish, their best in Super League, in a cauldron at Leigh Sports Village.

“They’ll be going into it confident, as they should,” said McMeeken. “We go there with no pressure on us.

“Our games against them are always tight. They’re a well-structured side defensively, and attack-wise they’re exciting. We know we have to be defensively good and in attack we have to take our opportunities.”