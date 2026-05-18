England’s Victor Radley in line for State of Origin debut

ENGLAND international Victor Radley is in line to make his State of Origin debut after being named in the New South Wales squad for this year’s opening clash.

The much-anticipated series begins on Wednesday, May 27 with the Blues welcoming Queensland to home turf at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

And following a recent change to eligibility criteria, Radley is among several figures involved in the series who could also feature for England at this autumn’s World Cup.

Previously, any players ineligible to play for Australia – because they had committed to one of the other ‘tier one’ nations, England or New Zealand – could not represent a state.

This was amended in February, allowing Sydney-born Roosters forward Radley – who failed to earn an Origin appearance before committing to England, the birthplace of his father, in 2022 – to represent New South Wales.

He’s been called up despite sitting out the opening five rounds of the NRL season due to a club-imposed suspension following his involvement in a drug scandal, which also resulted in him withdrawing from contention for last year’s Ashes series.

Laurie Daley’s Blues squad also includes Blayke Brailey and Ethan Strange, who both qualify for England through their mothers, although both have stated a determination to earn their first Kangaroos caps.

Queensland, meanwhile, have selected Leeds-born Sam Walker at halfback for a potential Origin debut, although he too wishes to represent Australia internationally.

But there is no place in Billy Slater’s side for AJ Brimson, who has four previous Maroons appearances and made his England debut in the Ashes.

The biggest headline from the team selection was Slater also leaving out Kangaroos star Reece Walsh, instead selecting Kalyn Ponga at fullback.

New South Wales, meanwhile, have opted for James Tedesco at fullback over the similarly in-form Dylan Edwards as they look to reverse last year’s 2-1 series defeat.

Queensland have won three of the last four series, and 15 of the previous 20.

Game two is on neutral territory at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 17, before the Maroons host the decider at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 8.

The women’s series, which has already been won by New South Wales after victories in the first two matches, will conclude on Thursday, May 28 at Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium.

New South Wales: 1 James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), 2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), 3 Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 4 Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), 5 Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), 6 Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), 7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks), 9 Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters), 10 Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors), 11 Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 12 Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles), 13 Isaah Yeo (C) (Penrith Panthers), 14 Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 15 Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), 16 Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), 17 Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), 18 Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders), 19 Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers), 20 Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights).

Queensland: 1 Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), 2 Selwyn Cobbo (Dolphins), 3 Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters), 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), 5 Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), 6 Cameron Munster (C) (Melbourne Storm), 7 Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters), 8 Thomas Flegler (Dolphins), 9 Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11 Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 12 Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), 13 Max Plath (Dolphins), 14 Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), 15 Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16 Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), 17 Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm), 18 Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos), 19 Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), 20 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins).