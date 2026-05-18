Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Wigan, Wakefield, Bradford and Castleford involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Was one of very few shining lights in St Helens’ win over Huddersfield.
2. Jayden Okunbor – Bradford Bulls
A terrific display on his comeback game against former side Hull FC.
3. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls
Another returnee for Bradford that did superbly well.
4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Had a stormer against Leeds.
5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers
Another week, another stunning try.
6. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity
Dazzled Catalans at times.
7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors
Had the ball on a sixpence against Leeds.
8. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
A remarkable 17-minute hat-trick against Catalans.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Looked superb off the bench at Leigh.
10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.
11. Zac Fulton – Bradford Bulls
A stellar performance in the back-row in Bradford’s win over Hull FC.
12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
Came back with a bang against Huddersfield.
13. Oliver Partington – Wigan Warriors
Had some brilliant touches in the middle of the field.
Substitutes
14. Jay Pitts – Wakefield Trinity
A workhorse in the middle for Wakefield.
15. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Played in a dinner suit against Leigh.
16. Brock Greacen – Castleford Tigers
Had his best game in a Castleford shirt in the win over York.
17. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Castleford Tigers
Overcame an awful debut to be Castleford’s best player against York.