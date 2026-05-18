Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Wigan, Wakefield, Bradford and Castleford involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Was one of very few shining lights in St Helens’ win over Huddersfield.

2. Jayden Okunbor – Bradford Bulls

A terrific display on his comeback game against former side Hull FC.

3. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls

Another returnee for Bradford that did superbly well.

4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Had a stormer against Leeds.

5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

Another week, another stunning try.

6. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity

Dazzled Catalans at times.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Had the ball on a sixpence against Leeds.

8. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity

A remarkable 17-minute hat-trick against Catalans.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Looked superb off the bench at Leigh.

10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

11. Zac Fulton – Bradford Bulls

A stellar performance in the back-row in Bradford’s win over Hull FC.

12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Came back with a bang against Huddersfield.

13. Oliver Partington – Wigan Warriors

Had some brilliant touches in the middle of the field.

Substitutes

14. Jay Pitts – Wakefield Trinity

A workhorse in the middle for Wakefield.

15. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Played in a dinner suit against Leigh.

16. Brock Greacen – Castleford Tigers

Had his best game in a Castleford shirt in the win over York.

17. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Castleford Tigers

Overcame an awful debut to be Castleford’s best player against York.