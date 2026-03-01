Ethan Ryan hat-trick sees Bradford Bulls beat Toulouse Olympique

BRADFORD BULLS 18 TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 6

KEITH McGHIE, Bartercard Odsal, Sunday

AN Ethan Ryan hat-trick helped Bradford towards their second successive home win against French opposition.

The first two were among a trio of scores in 13 minutes either side of half-time, which firmly swung a blustery clash between two of Super League’s newcomers firmly in the Yorkshire outfit’s direction.

In pre-season many would have thought that this fixture presented an ideal chance for one of these sides to get off the mark, with few surely believing that both would go into the game in the top half of the fledgling table.

The Bulls, already without the creativity of injured Jayden Nikorima (torn calf) and Joe Keyes (back disc), continued with Luke Hooley partnering Rowan Milnes in the halves, while former Halifax man Brandon Douglas debuted was the only change to the 17 who so convincingly beat Catalans.

Toulouse travelled with much the same side which registered their second successive win against Castleford minus Roméo Tropis due to head-injury protocols, with Mathieu Jussaume moving into the centres and Joe Bretherton starting in the second row.

James Roumanos and AJ Wallace, who spent a popular spell at Bradford a couple of years ago, came into the 17.

An infringement against Tyler Dupree gave César Rougé a relatively easy chance to give the visitors the lead but his kick was unexpectedly wayward at a wind-swept Odsal.

Rowan Milnes made no such mistake when Olly Ashall-Bott was penalised for a high tackle on Luke Hooley in a similar position, but that proved to be his only success from five attempts with the boot for similar reasons.

Dupree was treated at length as both last-tackle kickers continued to try and exploit the swirling wind with high bombs.

Lambert Belmas was denied a try after failing to ground an effort beside the posts.

Olympique continued to press until a sidestepping solo effort from Anthony Marion earned an untroubled passage across the line to edge the French side ahead, converted by Rougé.

Waqa Blake responded for the hosts with his fourth try of the season, following back-to-back penalties, although it was Milnes, this time, baffled by the awkward wind as he tried to convert.

Hooley combined with Ryan to exploit the same left-hand channel for a second score in four minutes to edge Bradford in front, but once more the extras evaded Milnes.

After the break, Ryan claimed Milnes’ hanging crossfield kick and twisted out of a tackle to touchdown again.

Fisticuffs broke out midway through the second half for an incident that was put on report after speaking to both captains.

Mathieu Jussaume, a try short of 50 for Toulouse, made one 40-metre dash from his own half to threaten but, by and large, the Bulls kept control, with Ryan taking a missed pass to dash across for his hat-trick with 18 minutes remaining.

GAMESTAR: Joe Mellor was at the hub of many of Bradford’s best moments.

GAMEBREAKER: The three Bulls’ tries either side of the break.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Anthony Marion’s weaving score was Toulouse’s most memorable moment.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Joe Mellor (Bradford)

2 pts Waqa Blake (Bradford)

1 pt Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)

MATCHFACTS

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

3 Esan Marsters

4 Waqa Blake

5 Ethan Ryan

22 Luke Hooley

7 Rowan Milnes

8 Ryan Sutton

9 Andy Ackers

10 Loghan Lewis

12 Zac Fulton

17 Ed Chamberlain

23 Joe Mellor

Subs (all used)

14 Mitch Souter

15 Eribe Doro

20 Brandon Douglas (D)

25 Eliot Peposhi

18th man (not used)

13 Leon Ruan

Also in 20-man squad

21 Sam Hallas

24 Guy Armitage

Tries: Blake (34), Ryan (38, 47, 62)

Goals: Milnes 1/5

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

3 Reubenn Rennie

12 Mathieu Jussaume

5 Benjamin Laguerre

6 Thomas Lacans

29 César Rougé

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Brendan Hands

23 Tyler Dupree

16 Joe Bretherton

24 Pierre-Jean Lima

13 Anthony Marion

Subs (all used)

10 James Roumanos

15 Joe Cator

17 Rob Butler

20 AJ Wallace

18th man (not used)

25 Luke Polselli

Also in 21-man squad

7 Jake Shorrocks

27 Hugo Garrigues

– Anthony Munico

Tries: Marion (20)

Goals: Rouge 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 6-6, 10-6; 14-6, 18-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulls: Joe Mellor; Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 8,777