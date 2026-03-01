Bronte nil Batley in WRLA Plate final

BRONTE 50 BATLEY 0

PHIL HODGSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Sunday

BRONTE, playing up the Post Office Road slope in the opening period, established a 30-0 lead at the break and went on to register a ten-try slugging.

Batley, despite applying some pressure, were unable to get on the scoresheet, although Iona Miller, Chloe Stanley and Amee Barham had their moments.

Otherwise Bronte were totally in control, with Ellie Garside putting in a towering performance as player of the match.

Sophie Newsome crossed in the tenth minute, off captain Grace Tonks’ pass, and Garside quickly followed suit.

Katie Milner was next over the whitewash and further touchdowns followed before the interval for Garside – from 40 metres following a surge by Paige Stevens – Mollie-Jo Rattigan (who pounced on a telling hack-on) and Jemaica-Vee Laing.

The procession continued on the restart. Newsome grabbed her second try after Bronte had regained possession at the kick-off, Morgan Bond beat several defenders with a stunning solo effort, and Stevens crashed over in the 50th minute, Rattigan adding her fifth goal.

There was no further score, as Batley began to contest the middle of the field, until six minutes from time, when Rochelle Liddle crossed out wide to bring up the half-century.

BRONTE: Mollie-Jo Rattigan, Rochelle Liddle, Chloe Charleton, Sophie Newsome, Hayden Coney, Ellie Garside, Morgan Bond, Jemaica-Vee Laing, McKenzie Ellis, Paige Stevens, Grace Tonks, Katie Milner, Heidi Taha. Subs: Tiegan Armitage, Maisie Todd, Kaya-Jo Laing, Toni Robinson, Elizabeth Clark.

Tries: Newsome (10, 41), Garside (16, 25), Milner (18), Rattigan (34), Jemaica-Vee Laing (38), Bond (46), Stevens (50), Liddle (74)

Goals: Rattigan 5

BATLEY: Amee Barham, Chelsea Bradley, Freya Brook, Chloe Brown, Caitlin Doherty, Abbie Fox, Lily Hammerton, Leila Harrap, Iona Miller, Emma Overend, Sarah Richardson, Bethanie Seisay-Reynolds, Aimee Stanley. Subs: Chloe Stanley, Lucy Thomas, Kymberley Thornton, Rebecca Tingle, Ellie Wallis-Senior.

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Bronte: Ellie Garside; Batley: Iona Miller

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Kieran Marno