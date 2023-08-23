Every Super League clash set to be televised in more unique kick-off slots with less Friday night games

YESTERDAY evening, Super League announced a new broadcast deal with Sky Sports, taking the sport’s partnership with the broadcasting giant to over 30 years.

RL Commercial will now enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement.

With every Super League clash set to be televised in 2024, it begs the question: what will the television slots look like?

Well League Express can reveal that more unique kick-off slots will be present but there will still be some clashes along a normal Super League round.

Despite that, games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected with the Super League fixtures expected to clash on Friday nights.

That being said, whereas at present there have been at least three or four Super League fixtures clashing on Friday nights, there will only be two clashing, leaving a much more open scheduling than previously.

Of course, with a video referee now expected at every game with video technology, it begs the question of cost and how much of it.

Previously, rugby league officials have presented cost as the main reason as to why technology is not being used at every Super League game, so what will have changed considering the broadcast deal with Sky is expected to less than the £24 million at present?

