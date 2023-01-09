Every Super League player that could/will miss start of the season including Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC stars

GOING into a fresh new Super League season is always an exciting prospect for fans, pundits and players.

However, some Super League stars will not have it all their own way up until mid-February kick-off with a number of players a doubt for the opening rounds of the new season.

Of course, some injuries are more long-term – like Danny Richardson’s ACL problem – whilst others may still have a chance of making it to round one such as Hull FC’s Kane Evans and Andre Savelio.

Here are the players that could or will miss the start of the 2023 Super League season.

Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson (ACL)

Catalans Dragons

Tyrone May (hip)

Mike McMeeken (wrist)

Sam Tomkins (knee)

Fouad Yaha (shoulder)

Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor (knee and hand)

Harvey Livett (knee)

Hull FC

Kane Evans (knee)

Andre Savelio (ACL)

Jake Trueman (ACL)

Carlos Tuimavave (Achilles)

Hull KR

Rhys Kennedy (knee)

Harvey Moore (ACL and Meniscus)

Leeds Rhinos

Luke Hooley (ankle)

Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder)

Nene MacDonald (quad)

Harry Newman (hamstring)

Leigh Leopards

None

Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley (knee)

Kallum Watkins (bicep)

St Helens

Lewis Dodd (Achilles)

Will Hopoate

Mark Percival (leg)

Wakefield Trinity

None

Warrington Wolves

Joe Philbin (ACL)

Connor Wrench (ACL)

Wigan Warriors

None