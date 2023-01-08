Featherstone Rovers show Super League credentials with superb rise in season ticket holders and home crowds

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have been a Super League club-in waiting for a number of years now.

After being on the receiving end of two Million Pound Game losses against Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique in 2019 and 2021 respectively, the West Yorkshire club is building well for 2023.

Under former head coach Brian McDermott, 2022 was a huge disappointment as Rovers fell at the semi-final play-off hurdle to the Batley Bulldogs, but there is a quiet confidence around the Millennium Stadium under Sean Long.

The former Leeds Rhinos assistant took the Featherstone job towards the back end of last year, with his former teammate at St Helens, Leon Pryce, becoming his second-in-command.

Signings galore have made it through the doors at the Millennium Stadium including Frenchman Thomas Lacans as well as Papua New Guinea powerhouse McKenzie Yei, ex-Salford Red Devils star Elijah Taylor, former Wigan Warriors centre Chris Hankinson and Catalans Dragons forward Mathieu Cozza.

Warrington Wolves halfback Riley Dean has also joined on a season-long loan and he showed his credentials in Featherstone’s New Year’s Eve win over Castleford Tigers.

Not only does it look positive on the field, but off the field, Rovers have announced some major developments.

The club has enjoyed a 20% rise in season ticket holders, a 10% increase in home crowds post-Covid-19, five million digital engagements every month, 45000 school contact hours by the club’s community team and 100 new junior pathway players of both sexes.

Featherstone have also sold the most tickets for this year’s Summer Bash.