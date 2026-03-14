Ewan Irwin leads Warrington Wolves’ big win over Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS 10 WARRINGTON WOLVES 78

TOM ALDERSON, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, Saturday

EWAN IRWIN scored 30 points as Warrington made light work of Goole to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Originally drawn as a home game for Scott Taylor’s men, the Championship side opted to play at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with their own ground currently under redevelopment.

The resulting majority Wire crowd were treated to an entertaining and free-flowing performance from their side, scoring 13 tries in total.

It was a professional and dominant display from the Wolves, led by young halfback Irwin, who controlled the game with poise and scored a late try alongside converting every single one of his side’s touchdowns.

The Vikings had moments in the game but were no match for the superior pace and power of their Super League opponents and, after a famous win over Halifax the round previous, saw their cup run come to an end.

Warrington opened the scoring through Josh Thewlis, who sliced through the sliding defence to touch down after five minutes.

The Vikings responded instantly to level the scores, with a lovely crossfield kick taken brilliantly by Cooper Howlett and Jack Miller adding the conversion.

The Wire struck again minutes later to retake the lead, this time Jake Thewlis diving over acrobatically in the corner after a brilliant ball over the top from George Williams.

Williams was the orchestrator again not long after, with a subtle pass putting Josh Smith through a gap on the left and the centre weaved his way past the cover to put his side two scores up after a quarter of an hour.

Warrington were well on top and, after a few near misses, grabbed their fourth try of the afternoon through Max Wood who muscled his way to the line through three Goole defenders.

It was all Wire to end the half, and they piled on three more tries through Jordan Crowther, Danny Walker and a second by Smith to hit the 40-point mark by half-time.

It took Warrington only three minutes to open the scoring in the second half through James Harrison, who plunged over next to the posts, and he was quicky followed by debutant Lachlan Webster on the scoresheet as the young winger supported an Albert Hopoate break to finish well on the right edge.

Goole stopped the avalanche of points with their second try, again to Howlett, who did a great job to touch down a deft kick in behind the line for a personal double.

However, it wasn’t long before Warrington clicked back into gear, with Ben Hartill darting over from dummy-half for the Wolves’ tenth score of the afternoon.

The final quarter also belonged to the Wolves, who added three more tries. Young halves Leon Hayes and Irwin went over before Jake Thewlis grabbed his second on the left edge to wrap up an impressive win.

GAMESTAR: Ewan Irwin had an afternoon to remember. The scrum-half controlled the tempo of the game brilliantly throughout, scored a try and landed a perfect 13 from 13 from the boot in a superb display.

GAMEBREAKER: Warrington went through the gears towards the end of the first half, scoring four tries without reply in 15 minutes to effectively end the game as a contest.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Lachlan Webster did brilliantly to back up a break from Albert Hopoate, shrugging off cover defenders in the process to grab a memorable debut try.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

1 Josh Guzdek

5 Callum Shaw

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenen Tomlinson

18 Connor Barley

22 Callum Rutland

7 Jack Miller

10 Tyler Craig

9 Jeylan Hodgson

16 Harry Medlicott

13 Harry Aldous

32 Andre Savelio

30 Liam Watts

Subs (all used)

2 Tom Halliday

8 Jack Arnold

24 Alex Holdstock

31 Will Jubb

18th man (not used)

25 Brad Bullock

Also in 21-man squad

11 Brett Ferres

15 Jack Aldous

20 Shane Tuohey

Tries: Howlett (7, 49)

Goals: Miller 1/2

WOLVES

2 Josh Thewlis

35 Lachlan Webster (D)

4 Albert Hopoate

26 Josh Smith

27 Jake Thewlis

6 George Williams

18 Ewan Irwin

21 Luke Thomas

9 Danny Walker

10 James Harrison

32 Ewan Smith

20 James Bentley

17 Jordan Crowther

Subs (all used)

15 Toafofoa Sipley

19 Leon Hayes

25 Max Wood

31 Ben Hartill

18th man (not used)

22 Joe Philbin

Also in 21-man squad

3 Toby King

14 Sam Powell

34 Kelepi Tanginoa

Tries: Josh Thewlis (5), Jake Thewlis (11, 75), Smith (15, 40), Wood (26), Crowther (28), Walker (36), Harrison (43), Webster (45), Hartill (56), Hayes (64), Irwin (70)

Goals: Irwin 13/13

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24, 6-30, 6-36, 6-42; 6-48, 6-54, 10-54, 10-60, 10-66, 10-72, 10-78

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Harry Aldous; Wolves: Ewan Irwin

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 6-42

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 3,195