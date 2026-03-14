How Hull has doubled the number of young players in eight years

With two successful professional clubs in the city, Hull is also thriving at grassroots level, doubling the number of players involved in rugby league since 2018.

THE youth and junior game in Hull is, without question, burgeoning.

Spearheaded by the city’s two Betfred Super League clubs, Hull FC and Hull KR, the Hull Youth & Junior Rugby League, which was rebranded under that name last January, has more than doubled the number of registered players since the organisation’s initial launch – as the City of Hull & District Rugby League – back in 2018.

Most sports could only drool about a rise in players from 1,500 eight years ago to over 3,000 as the 2026 campaign approaches.

That increase owes much to the input of an eight-person committee, headed by Hull FC’s Sasch Brook and Hull KR’s Rob Wilson.

The duo enjoy unstinting support from West Hull’s Fionna Everson, Steve Crooks (who coached both Hull FC and Hull KR) and veteran administrator Alan Parker, who is chairman and treasurer.

Alan Stockdale, meanwhile, played amateur rugby league locally until he was pushing 40, has coached at all age levels from Under 9s to Open Age, and in addition to being the league’s secretary is on Hull FC’s scouting staff.

Roxanne Pritchett is the youth secretary at Myton Warriors and has two young sons who play at the club. A renowned organiser, she oversees the league’s registrations, alongside Fionna, and disciplinary matters. Fionna, who has been processing registrations for the league for over 20 years, actually piloted the present system with Carole Bailey.

Active referee Lewis White works closely with the area’s match officials and brings a wealth of experience to the table, not least in supporting Parker with financial advice.

Wilson, who played for both Hull FC and Hull KR and also had spells with Hunslet and Doncaster, is the competition co-ordinator.

Brook, who is well-known as a long-serving player with Leeds side Oulton Raiders, with a National Conference League championship medal in 2006 the undoubted highlight, has served from the outset as the fixture secretary. He said: “We are very proud of how the youth and junior game in the city has developed over the last seven years. A lot of detail is involved in our calendar and schedule, and we work very closely with both professional clubs.”

Hull KR are renowned for hosting, free of charge, major events (Hull FC, through no fault of their own, are unable to do likewise as they ground-share at the MKM Stadium with Hull City AFC). Brook said: “The Robins really go out of their way to make Sewell Group Craven Park available, free of charge, for our major matches.

“They host our finals at Under 16s, Under 15s, Under 14s, Under 13s and Under 12s over what is always a very special weekend, and the famous ground is also a welcoming venue for our East v West matches from Under 11s to Under 15s, which normally take place in September or October.

“In addition we have, over the last couple of years, been able to offer a representative theme at Hull University. ‘Hull’ sides played Scotland at Under 18s and Under 16s in 2024, with return fixtures north of the border following last year.

“On top of all that, we have incorporated into the calendar year development days from Under 11s through to Under 15s (two for each age group) at a wide range of venues. The most recent, Hymers College in Hull, is an incredible facility, not least in terms of the pitches and the welcoming professionalism of their staff.”

Wilson said: “We work closely with all local outfits and are always looking for growth, including helping the launch of new clubs. Bransholme Bears are a fine example of that; the Bears have been fantastic since (after a great deal of lead-up work behind the scenes by many wonderful people) they were set up in the summer of 2024. They are thriving, with over 100 registered players.

“Our sponsors, meanwhile, play a huge role regarding funding. All the money we raise goes back into the clubs and we invest heavily in primary school rugby league at Under 6s upwards, so the lifeblood is strong.”

He added: “We ensure that all the events we host at Sewell Group Craven Park are run professionally; there are so many people behind the scenes who play their part in ensuring that what we do is a success, with sustainability.”

For all the admirable expansion, the Hull Youth & Junior Rugby League has a strong historical perspective and will, in May, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch in 1975 of the original youth league with a gala event at the city’s Guildhall, with a wide range of invited guests.

Parker, who has been heavily involved in all aspects of rugby league for nearly seven decades, said: “The City of Hull Youth League was formed after communication between Hull FC and Hull KR to revamp the local competition, after concerns with teams folding and fewer players registering each year, etc.”

“I was not happy, and our secretary immediately resigned, mainly because their staff were being paid. However, I’m delighted to say that it has been a big success, and that Sasch and Rob, who are funded by Hull FC and Hull KR respectively, both do excellent jobs. They are a great help to me, and Sasch continues to be involved with Hull FC’s Youth Development teams.”

He reflected: “Back in 1975 there were ten teams but that had risen to 27 by 1995, mainly due to Humberside County (the local council has always been – and still is – very supportive) employing Ian Harris as their development officer.

“Ian did a very good job getting into schools, helping launch many new clubs and increasing the number of teams at existing outfits.

“Local government reorganisation meant that Humberside County Council was scrapped and, because of that, we lost Ian. However, during the following years we had a number of very good league secretaries and committee members, and we continued to be supported by the local council.

“The Rugby Football League then part-funded – equally with Hull FC and Hull KR – a full-time development officer although, typically of rugby league, although he was a nice man he was from Warrington and he therefore had to travel to Hull on a regular basis.

“After he left, we appointed a local development officer who was also good at her job. The only problem was that she, also, was paid, which again upset a number of committee members. But we have stabilised, hugely successfully, since 2018. And another extremely good point is that the Liberal Democrats, who are presently in power, are also very supportive.”

Clubs currently awaiting 2026’s ‘starting gun’ are: Beverley Braves, Bransholme Bears, Cottingham Tigers, East Hull, Holderness Vikings, Hull Dockers, Hull Knights, Hull Wyke, Kingswood Knights, Myton Warriors, Skirlaugh and West Hull.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)