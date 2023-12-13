Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Jeffries linked with coaching job

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Jeffries is being linked with a new coaching job.

Jeffries, who is currently the head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys’ NRLW side, is being linked with a move to the vacant head coaching role at Newcastle Knights’ NRLW side, the Daily Telegraph is reporting.

Jeffries first came to British shores in 2022, joining Wakefield where he became a cult hero before signing for the Bulls in 2007.

The halfback played at Odsal for two years before returning to Trinity for another two years. After those two seasons at Belle Vue, Jeffries again returned to Bradford.

Jeffries retired at the end of the 2012 Super League season and, since then, the 42-year-old has headed into the coaching arena, enjoying a role as an Elite Pathways Coach as well as being head coach of the PNG Orchids – a role which saw him return to the UK for the recent Rugby League World Cup.

The former halfback had previously told League Express that he would be keen on a move to Super League: “Super League is the one of the premier Rugby League competitions in the world.

“Coaching is now my passion which is challenging, plus very rewarding. (You can say it is an addiction at times).

“Super League certainly is appealing to me and I know the UK landscape well with being a dual citizen.”

