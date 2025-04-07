Ex-Castleford and Manly hero Malcolm Reilly battling for his life with spine cancer

FORMER Castleford and Manly hero Malcolm Reilly is battling for his life with spine cancer.

Reilly, who made over 300 appearances for Castleford and almost 100 for Manly, is undergoing radiotherapy for a spinal tumour, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Former Manly teammate Peter Peters told the Australian publication: “If anyone can beat this, it’s ‘Mooka.’ He is the ultimate fighter and is physically very fit, even though he’s well into his 70s. He has a gym at home and trains most days.

“Malcolm’s family would be distraught because he is a very close family man and I am sure they will rally around him. I know everyone at Manly sends their best wishes. I’ve kept in touch with Malcolm ever since he returned to England. He is a special person, a great player and a great man.”

Reilly played 89 games for Manly between 1971 and 1975, helping the Sea Eagles to premierships in 1972 and 1973, and also coached hometown Castleford, Leeds, Halifax, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR in England.