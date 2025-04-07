Ex-St Helens star Regan Grace gives verdict on a potential rugby league return

FORMER St Helens star Regan Grace has admitted that return to rugby league is “an option” but that he is determined to give rugby union a better ‘crack’.

The 28-year-old left St Helens at the end of the 2022 Super League season for rugby union after signing a deal with French side Racing 92.

But, things didn’t exactly go to plan in 2022, with Grace rupturing his Achilles for Saints in July that year before suffering the same injury in 2023.

After Racing released him from his contract, Grace joined Bath to continue his rehab and was awarded a contract in February 2024.

That being said, just two games later and Grace moved to Cardiff earlier this year on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

But, with the rugby union season ending in July, it remains to be seen whether Grace would contemplate a return to the 13-man code where he made his name.

Now Grace, who registered 75 tries in 128 games for Saints, has explained his dilemma.

“My agent is working behind the scenes, but I just want to show that I’m fit and firing,” Grace told The Guardian.

“There’s always interest from league and it’s an option but at the moment I still feel like I haven’t cracked union and I want to do that.

“I wish it was still like when you could swap codes at the end of each season, I’d rather play all year than have an off season.”