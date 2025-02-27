Ex-Castleford, Featherstone and Wigan forward Mitch Clark finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles forward Mitch Clark has joined York Knights.

The 31-year-old joins York on a two-and-a-half year deal, after being released from his contract at Sheffield Eagles where he’s spent the last season.

Known for his strong running and offload game, Clark played in Super League for both Castleford Tigers and Wigan, before having spells in the Championship with Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

He also made one appearance for York in 2017 while on dual registration from Hull KR, giving him the heritage number #1832.

Clark has also appeared for the Junior Kiwis, playing against the Junior Kangaroos in 2013.

On signing Clark, Knights head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted to get Mitch over the line.

“It came around really quickly. He’s a player that we were definitely looking at for next year but when the opportunity came to sign him for the rest of this year we jumped at the chance.

“Mitch will add a different dimension to us. He’s got some punch in his attack and he’s got a great offloading game and he’s got a great presence around him. I think culturally he’ll be a big lift for the lads as well.”

Clark said: “I’m really pleased to sign. I’m looking forward to getting started. I spoke to Mark Applegarth before and I cant wait to rip in. To get it sorted and over line I’m over the moon.

“My partner and I are expecting our first child and to be closer to home and have more time with my family is everything.”