Wakefield Trinity winger Neil Tchamabe makes season-long loan move

GOOLE VIKINGS have snapped up Wakefield Trinity winger Neil Tchamambe on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old began his rugby journey with the Leeds Rhinos Academy, where he showcased his try-scoring prowess by crossing the line 11 times during the 2022 Academy season, playing a pivotal role in securing the Academy Grand Final victory.

In 2024, he joined Hull KR and made his first senior appearances on loan at Whitehaven RLFC, marking his debut with a try.

His outstanding performances earned him a spot in the England Academy squad, where he notably scored two tries in a commanding victory over France, as well as being one of the stand out performers for Yorkshire in the Origin series.

Vikings’ Head Coach, Scott Taylor, expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing: “Neil is someone we have followed for a while, he is a dynamic and powerful winger whose physical attributes will add a new dimension to our attack.

“He is raw and still learning the game, but has uncapped potential, so we’re really excited to integrate him into our squad and believe he can make a significant impact this season.

“We’ll be working closely with Wakefield to monitor his development and give him some invaluable exposure to first team football.”

Taylor continued: “He’ll get a chance this week and it will be up to him to fight to retain his spot, as he’s up against the likes of Tom Halliday, Misi Taulapapa, Callum Shaw and Manoa Wacokecoke.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and invaluable learning curve for him, and gives us great depth in the backs.”