Ex-Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants prop Craig Huby takes up coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants prop Craig Huby has taken up a new coaching role in the professional game.

Huby, who has recently been helping out with Castleford’s Lock Lane side, has joined the Dewsbury Rams as assistant coach to Liam Finn.

37-year-old Huby, whose impressive 16-year career saw him make over 340 career appearances in both Super League and the Championship, joins the coaching team alongside Head Coach Liam Finn and Assistant Coach Jaymes Chapman.

Huby made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2003 for Castleford against Leeds and went on to make over 240 appearances for Castleford scoring 76 tries, before moves to Huddersfield and Wakefield.

Since his retirement Huby has made his way into coaching and was most recently Assistant Coach at Lock Lane.

On his appointment, Huby said “I’m really looking forward to working with the lads and linking back up with Finny, it’s a great opportunity for me and I’m hoping I can help get the club back into the Championship at the first attempt.

I’d also like to thank Lock Lane for the past three years that I’ve spent there and helping with my transition into coaching after retiring.”

Rams Head Coach, Liam Finn said “When Casper left, we knew we wanted to replace him and needed to bide our time and make sure we got someone who would add value to the group.

Once I spoke to Chubs and he was keen, I knew with his experience he would be a big asset to us especially for our young forwards.”