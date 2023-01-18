Manu Ma’u on reasons for leaving Hull FC for Catalans Dragons and the passionate Super League fans

IN the past three seasons, Manu Ma’u has established himself as a ferocious Super League forward.

The Tongan international made the move to Super League ahead of the 2020 season, signing a deal with Hull FC and becoming a cult hero on the terraces at the MKM Stadium.

After suffering with injury, however, Ma’u’s game time was limited last year and the forward signed for the Catalans Dragons for 2023.

Now, the 34-year-old has revealed why he made that move.

“I think I needed a change. When I spoke to Steve McNamara about making the transition to France, it was something that I was really keen on,” Ma’u told the Catalans’ YouTube channel.

“I wanted to play alongside some quality individuals such as Sam Tomkins and Micky McIlorum and all the other French internationals.

“I feel like I could finish my playing career here and hopefully on a high note.”

Ma’u already knows a few of the Dragons players and hopes that the club can go one step further and win a trophy in 2023, waxing lyrical about the club’s fans.

“I already know Siosiua Taukeaiho from when we played for Tonga together back in 2019 so I was excited when I heard he was coming over to play.

“I just want to play some good footy and add to what is already a good-quality team. We have finished in the top four the past few years but now is the time to do something great.

“I played here (the Stade Gilbert Brutus) last year and the Catalans fans, they are really proud and passionate about rugby league and just seeing that crowd every home game will be massive for myself.”

Catalans begin their Super League season away at Wakefield Trinity.