Ex-Castleford Tigers youngster impressing on Keighley Cougars trial

KEIGHLEY COUGARS supporters like what they have seen of stand-off Will Groves, who made his debut as a trialist in the 66-10 home win over troubled North Wales Crusaders and is set for a second appearance on Sunday at London Broncos in the 1895 Cup first round.

The 22-year-old who was awarded Keighley heritage number 1,651 has taken a winding route to Cougar Park, playing Rugby League for Catterick Crusaders and Kippax Welfare and union for Ripon, Yorkshire and North of England as a junior before joining the Castleford Academy system after featuring for the old Newcastle Reserve team.

He couldn’t make the Tigers’ first team, but did feature twice for Whitehaven in the Championship while on loan at the West Cumbrian club in 2023.

On his release by Castleford, he retuned to union with Darlington Mowden Park in National League One (level three of the 15-a-side pyramid) last season.

Groves converted nine of Keighley’s twelve tries against North Wales, who went into the match against the background of growing financial concerns.

Cougars fans’ reaction via social media was positive, and coach Ian Hardman said: “Will produced a solid performance and I was really pleased for him. He’s been working hard for an opportunity and he did well.”

Winger Brad Holroyd scored a hat-trick of tries and centre Oliver Whitford a double, and Hardman added: “We produced some well-constructed scores and showed some big improvements from the week before (the 42-30 home defeat by Hunslet), particularly defensively.

“Winning breeds confidence and it was good to see the hard work the players have been putting in rewarded with that result. We will keep pushing forward.”