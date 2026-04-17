‘My happy place’ but John Cartwright’s Hull FC future in balance

AN emotional John Cartwright admitted he doesn’t know what his short-term future holds after Hull FC’s home defeat to St Helens.

It was his first game since being told he would be leaving the club at the end of this season, with speculation he may leave in the coming days.

Cartwright was given a rousing reception by Hull fans and he said: “It means a lot.

“I didn’t expect this sort of thing. It hit me all of a sudden but it means a lot.

“They are very passionate fans so when they have opinions or thoughts on something they make it known. And they are the best fans I’ve ever come across. They just keep turning up.

“I thought the players really gave them something to cheer about tonight. They just lacked a little bit of polish, like in the last game, and a couple of things went against us in the second half when the game was in the balance but they never gave up and the last set of six in defence was probably the best all night.

“I said to them (the players) that this is my happy place when I’m here. They look after each other. They’re a really tight-knit group.

“I’m blessed and privileged to be a part of a great club and great group of guys.”

But asked what happens now regarding his position, Cartwright said: “I honestly don’t know.

“I’ll let the dust settle on that. I’ve got a couple of meetings early this week, then we’ll find out.”