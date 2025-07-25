Ex-Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara slams treatment of French rugby league sides ahead of strategic review

FORMER Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has slammed the treatment of French rugby league sides by the powers-that-be in the UK.

The future of French rugby league is under the microscope with a strategic review led by new RFL chairman Nigel Wood set to potentially impact the sport on the continent.

The Dragons have already been forced to subsidise all costs of away teams to the Stade Gilbert Brutus whilst the contentious issue around travelling support to UK clubs is something consistently picked upon.

But McNamara, who was axed as Catalans boss after over eight years at the club earlier this year, has launched a staunch defence of French rugby league.

“I’ll be the biggest supporter of French rugby league until the day I die without a doubt, ” McNamara said live on Sky Sports.

“How can one team in Super League be responsible for the whole of Super League? It’s like Wakefield, saying they’re on their own to produce a great England team.

“TV revenue, we had zero to start with but look at the English game, it’s come from £40 million down to £20 million.

“Fan experience, wow, come on. They’re just trying to choke them out and it’s as simple as that.

“You’ve got to be in the Challenge Cup, paying for the flights and taking gate revenues off the team, I’m not sure how much further they can go.”