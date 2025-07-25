Daryl Powell hails growth of Mason Lino after derby heroics for Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell hailed Mason Lino’s new-found “maturity” after the halfback’s last-minute field-goal won the derby with Leeds Rhinos.

Lino struck for a 15-14 victory, his second one-point winner against West Yorkshire rivals after doing the same against Castleford Tigers, also at home, over Easter.

Powell said of the kick: “I don’t know how he got it through. There was a fair bit of pressure.

“He’s kicked a couple this year and neither of them have been picture perfect but it doesn’t really matter, it’s about getting it between the posts.

“He had an outstanding final few minutes. He picked the pass for Stoz (Matty Storton) to score and then he gets the drop-goal.

“He’s done some unbelievable things this year when we haven’t had all our halfbacks out there. He’s held us together and he’s won us a few games when we’ve been on the edge.

“I think he’s matured as a player. He’s generally been a player who bounces around and does his stuff but he’s had to anchor and hold the team together, and that takes a bit of maturity.”

Powell was relieved to get the victory – and return to the play-off places – after being on top for large periods of the contest.

He said: “It was a really tight game, 8-all at half-time and then we win by a point having been behind.

“It was a really tough game but I’m pleased, for the whole club to be honest. The night was great, the emotion from both fans created an electric night.

“We’ve had a couple of really tight games against them and to come out on top of that one is really pleasing for us.”

Powell’s only injury concern was a knee strain suffered by Cameron Scott, while Liam Hood’s absence was due to tonsillitis.