Ex-Catalans Dragons forward Bayley Sironen finds new club

FORMER Catalans Dragons forward Bayley Sironen has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side at the end of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old registered five tries in 45 appearances across two seasons for the Dragons, but he has now linked up with Queensland Cup side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The Seagulls made it to the semi-finals last season, with Sironen being brought in to try and help them go one step further.

Sironen will be representing Brisbane Broncos’ reserves side in a friendly match against Souths Logan Magpies this weekend whilst the Broncos are representing the NRL in the World Club Challenge tonight.