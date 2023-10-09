Ex-Featherstone Rovers star Cameron King issues come-and-get-me-plea to Championship side

FORMER Featherstone Rovers star Cameron King has issued a come-and-get-me-plea to the Championship side following the club’s failed Super League promotion charge.

Rovers went down 36-26 to the London Broncos at the Millennium Stadium last night in one of the shocks of the 2023 season with the capital club leading 36-12 at one stage in the second-half.

That result means that Featherstone will once more be a Championship in 2024 after being heavy favourites to make it to Super League next season.

With the club preparing for Super League on and off the field, departures and incomings are expected with one former Rovers star, Cameron King, putting his hand up to return to the West Yorkshire club.

King is highly thought of amongst the terraces at Featherstone after spending a year at the club back in 2019, registering 18 tries in 28 appearances.

The 32-year-old hooker hung up his boots at the end of that season following a number of injuries but he put his hand up to return to Rovers, posting on X: “Call me @FevRoversRLFC” after asking last night: I want to make a comeback and play in 2024 @FevRoversRLFC any quota spots?? Call me 😤”.

It would be a sensational return for King, who hasn’t played a game of professional rugby league since February 2020, where he suffered a season-ending ACL injury after playing in a trial fixture for Cronulla Sharks.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.