Ex-Huddersfield Giants hero Michael Lawrence on his part-time switch with Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS captain Michael Lawrence says switching from Super League to the Championship has been an eye-opener – and has raised his resect for part-time players.

The 34-year-old forward has been with the Bartercard Odsal side since 2023, after lengthy and distinguished service with his hometown team Huddersfield, where he came through the Academy.

Now the Jamaica international splits his time three ways – between training and playing, teaching sport at a Bradford college and running his own coaching business.

So while Brian Noble’s side have just had a Championship bye round, allowing the experienced coach to focus on preparations for the big Good Friday derby at Halifax, Lawrence has been as busy as usual.

But the former student who has graduated from two universities, Leeds Beckett (sports and exercise) and Bolton (PE teaching and coaching), is enjoying the different demands.

“You probably don’t fully appreciate what you have as a full-time player,” he explained.

“In Super League, you are generally done by the middle of the afternoon, and even get days off.

“In the Championship and League One, I’d say you are close to the same amount of training as in Super League, but it’s all crammed into evenings because most have other jobs, and I think it’s more demanding because of that.

“You know players do that, but until you do it too, you don’t really get the commitment needed, and I really admire the players at this level, especially the ones who have been at it for years.”

Lawrence added: “Going through the transition from full to part-time has been a challenge, but I’m in my third year now and I’ve got more used to it.

“I think the process has been good for me, and I’m enjoying each of the three things I’m doing.”

Bradford will be chasing a third straight win at Halifax after a 48-24 league victory at Featherstone and 36-20 home 1895 Cup second-round success against Sheffield.