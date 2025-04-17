Scott Taylor wants more Good Friday memories with Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS are looking forward to their first Good Friday clash as a professional club, with coach Scott Taylor hoping to build more special memories having been part of some Easter classics during his playing days.

Taylor turned out for both clubs in the Hull derby, and also featured for Wigan in their rivalry with St Helens.

For Goole, Good Friday brings an away meeting with fellow winless strugglers Keighley Cougars.

Taylor said: “Good Friday is always a special occasion for Rugby League fans, so it will be great to play on Friday evening, and hopefully we can play well and be celebrating on the way back.

“I have some really special memories on Good Friday, but now I can’t wait to make some more as a coach, it’s exciting.

“It’ll be a tough game. Keighley will be frustrated with where they are and they have a really good squad which is stronger than their league position suggests.

“We can’t wait for it to come around and get back out there, and try to get our first win.”

Goole will be boosted for the match by the return of four players from injury.

Forwards Alex Holdstock and Tyler Craig missed their last game, against Swinton Lions, due to concussion protocols but are now available selection, alongside hooker Andy Ellis who had a calf injury.

England Academy international Joe Phillips is pushing for his competitive debut for the club after picking up a knee injury in the pre-season game against Featherstone.

Taylor added: “The big positive is Joe Phillips, he was a big signing from Leeds in the off-season but injured his knee against Featherstone, so it’s great to have him back in full training.

“We’ve got three or four of our middlemen back, which is where we’ve been desperately short recently, so that’s really good.”