Ex-Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi’s new club confirmed following Super League exit

FORMER Huddersfield Giants star Danny Levi now has a new club following his exit from Super League.

Levi spent 2022 with the Giants, but was granted a release at the end of last season due to personal circumstances and now the hooker has signed for the Canberra Raiders.

The 26-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to the Green Machine, but now the move has been confirmed.

With over 100 NRL matches under his belt – including 112 NRL matches for Newcastle, Manly and Brisbane, – Levi became a big hit at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2022.

Now Canberra chief executive Don Furner has expressed his pleasure at securing the services of Levi.

“We’re really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons, with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad,” Furner said.