Behind the scenes of being a rugby league chairman: the ins and outs and day-to-day life of a chairman through the eyes of Rochdale Hornets’ Andy Mazey

BEING a club chairman is no easy job.

From overseeing the daily trials and tribulations to working out the best business plan to move forward, a club’s future essentially depends on decisions a chairman makes.

For Rochdale Hornets chairman, Andy Mazey, the day-to-day life of being at the top is certainly one that is time-consuming.

“In terms of being a club owner and chairman, it’s a big commitment in terms of both time and money,” Mazey told League Express.

“A typical day starts by responding to calls, messages and emails over breakfast before leaving for the office.

“When I get into my office my focus is primarily on my own businesses, however I am in constant contact with Steve Kerr who we employ in a day-to-day general management role at the club.

“Steve picks up most of the day-to-day issues and duties involved with operating the business side of things, but I also speak daily with other club directors regarding various parts of the business.

“Of course, my main focus is on supporting Gary (Thornton – Rochdale’s head coach) and the footballing side.

“Gary and I speak every day and at times it can be a couple of times per day. He will call me to catch up on player recruitment, conversations with agents and potential new players, and to talk football issues, development, budgets and the aims we have.”

In the modern era, social media has become a big part of rugby league and Mazey, though sometimes criticised for it, has a big presence on social media giant Twitter.

“I also personally attend all RFL and Council meetings and engage regularly with councillors, politicians, strategic club partners and sponsors.

“I try my best to attend all Hornets supporters’ club meetings and help and update them whenever possible.

“I get shot down by some for being on Twitter, others applaud me for it, and it’s not for the faint-hearted at times.

“I enjoy using social media to engage with fans but also to promote and share the great work of our club, our foundation, and to quicken communication for our fan base, as well as killing rumours or unfounded information that can get out there.”

For Mazey, it’s about getting the balance between home and work life.

“In summary being an owner and chairman of a rugby league club as well as being a businessman, you never really get a day off.

“I do, however, have an understanding partner and a family who I adore and love spending time with to try to get the balance right.”

Ahead of the 2023 League One season, Mazey has expressed some difficulty with season ticket sales, but merchandise has certainly hit the right note.

“The reaction to our 2023 shirts and merchandise has been amazing with positive feedback from our supporters and wider rugby league public.

“Season ticket sales however have been disappointing to date, hopefully with Christmas now out of the way we can start to see an upturn in sales as the club really does need the backing of its loyal supporters now more than ever.”