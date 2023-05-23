Ex-Hull FC man calls out Huddersfield Giants forward for “cheating” in Challenge Cup clash with Salford Red Devils

RUGBY league fans and pundits are known for their strong opinions.

Well, following a Challenge Cup clash between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils at the weekend – in which the Red Devils pipped the Giants to the post in a high-scoring affair – former Hull FC halfback Paul Cooke took to social media to show his displeasure at an incident that occurred during the game.

Huddersfield prop Chris Hill left the field during the game to be assessed for a Head Injury Assessment, but Cooke believes that the substitution was a form of “cheating” with the outspoken Hull man unhappy.

Cooke tweeted: “I’m not one for saying a rugby league player isn’t injured or hurt. Not one for saying they’re not concussed. But Chris Hill isn’t hit in the head there, he’s 20 mins in and he is to be replaced shortly. His head injury is now a HIA that means a free 2 interchanges.”

He continued: “Is Chris Hill back on………🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ It is cheating in my opinion. Seen the replay of him being hit in the head, (not hit in the head tho). It’s like the Harlequins bloodgate scandal for me. How you prove it’s disingenuous I’m open the ideas of a solution.”