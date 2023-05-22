Challenge Cup attendances fail to impress as Hull FC post superb away number

THE Challenge Cup weekend is over and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Friday night when St Helens overcame a strong Halifax Panthers showing before Leigh Leopards cast aside Wakefield Trinity with ease. Elsewhere, Hull KR thrashed the Batley Bulldogs.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Leeds Rhinos went down to the Wigan Warriors in a fast and frenetic fixture, with Warrington Wolves winning away at Catalans Dragons for the second team in 2023. Later on, Salford Red Devils just edged past Huddersfield Giants and a high-scoring affair.

On Sunday, Hull FC cast aside Castleford Tigers with ease as York Knights became the only Championship side to make it into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a big win over London Broncos.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Halifax Panthers vs St Helens

4,693 at The Shay on Friday night

Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs

No attendance given on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

No attendance given on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors

7,103 at Headingley Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

5,014 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants

2,872 at the Salford City Stadium on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC

4,249 at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon with over 2,000 travelling supporters

York Knights vs London Broncos

No attendance given on Sunday afternoon