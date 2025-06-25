Ex-Hull FC youngster loving time with Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS halfback Mackenzie Harman says his time with the new boys has been the most enjoyable of his career to date.

The former Hull FC Academy player, 20, had spells at Rochdale and Newcastle Thunder before moving to the Vikings ahead of their first season in the professional game.

Harman made a try-scoring debut for Goole in their landmark Challenge Cup victory over London Broncos back in January.

He told the Vikings website: “I came from a full-time environment, I had quite a while out on loan at League One clubs, but I kind of fell out of love with the game.

“I was given the opportunity to come to Goole, and I’ve been really enjoying it. It’s the best time I’ve had in a Rugby League set-up

“Tag (coach Scott Taylor) and Clarky (chief executive James Clark) are helping a lot, I needed to get back playing, but I want to get a string of games together and then decide where I want to be in my future.

“If that is staying at Goole, hopefully we can create some more great memories as a team, but if not, I want to play at the highest possible grade, while still enjoying the game.

“But I’m having the best time, and I feel like whenever I go to training, I’m not going just for rugby, but to see my mates. We’re all one, It’s not a chore, we have a great team spirit and we are enjoying ourselves.”