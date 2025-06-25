Salford Red Devils stave off imminent financial disaster

SALFORD RED DEVILS have managed to stave off imminent financial disaster with the club having its winding up hearing adjourned until September.

As such, the Super League club are said to be confident of their bridging loan landing in the coming days to pay HMRC and wages.

That outstanding £600,000 fee owed to HMRC could well have crippled the club beyond saving, but the proof of funding has been given the green light by HMRC and the courts, meaning they back the club to settle the debt.

As such, the winding up petition has been adjourned until September.

It’s been a torrid time on and off the field for the Red Devils for the past six months, with player sales, a new ownership and lack of on-time player and staff payments causing havoc for the club and all those associated with it.

Paul Rowley’s side currently sits bottom of Super League with just one win during the 2025 campaign so far, with Salford’s best players such as Marc Sneyd, Deon Cross, Brad Singleton and Chris Atkin being snapped up by rivals.

It does, however, appear as though the club’s immediate future is at least close to being secured.