Ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro in talks with English clubs over shock return

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro is in talks with English clubs over a shock return to the UK.

Segeyaro flirted with the Super League competition in 2016, registering six tries in ten appearances for the Rhinos before leaving the club for Cronulla Sharks.

Since then and following a 20-month doping ban as well as a short spell at the Manly Sea Eagles and Segeyaro is in France with Lezignan – something which he is currently enjoying, although he hasn’t polished up his French just yet.

“It’s unreal, to be honest I don’t really want to leave! I’m enjoying every minute of it,” Segeyaro told League Express.

“It’s a different experience obviously but I am ready to enjoy the European summer and lifestyle.

“It’s a different pace compared to Sydney and where I’ve been the last five to six years. It’s nice and slow, everyone is a bit chilled which was difficult to get used to at the start!

“I can’t really speak the language, I have dabbled a little bit which has been enough to get away with. I should take lessons but I’m just getting by.”

Of course, sometimes it’s not what you know but who you know and Segeyaro explained how a talk with good friend Corey Norman – who currently plies his trade for Lezignan as well – convinced him to move to France.

“One of my best mates Corey Norman, he is playing with James Maloney and I played with him at Cronulla too so the opportunity came about. I had my time at Manly last year and then was like ‘what do I do now?’

“I was looking for an opportunity in the New South Wales Cup or NRL and then I was hoping to play in the World Cup with PNG to put myself in the shop window over here but the coaching staff said I had been out of the game too long and had missed too much footy.”

When the French Elite One competition culminates at the end of May, the 32-year-old PNG hooker is looking to move back to the UK, with Segeyaro confirming he is in talks over a return.

“Most definitely, returning (to the UK) is what I’m looking forward to doing. I love the lifestyle so far and I’ve only experienced it for six months.

“Hopefully, I will be signing (for a UK club) before the end of our finals if we make the Grand Final, hopefully we do and I’m confident we will.

“I’m looking forward to signing with a Championship club, having a crack and doing my best to get them promoted to Super League.

“That’s my plan, if I get a contract extension there then that’s another story. For now I want to get to signed in the Championship or Super League.”