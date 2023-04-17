What the agent of Oliver Gildart and Kelepi Tanginoa has had to say on potential Super League moves

IN recent weeks, there has been transfer speculation concerning a number of players.

Two of those, former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart and current Wakefield Trinity forward Kelepi Tanginoa, have been at the forefront of potential moves.

Whilst Gildart has been linked with the likes of Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils, Tanginoa has been linked with the Warrington Wolves following the departure of Thomas Mikaele.

However, the agent of Gildart and Tanginoa, Sam Ayoub, has had his own say on events.

Ayoub has told League Express that Gildart will NOT be joining Leigh, but that a move to Super League is “very likely” for 2024, but such a move “will depend on it being the ‘right’ club.”

With regards to Gildart, the England international was linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos during the 2023 Super League season, but that didn’t materialise as the Wests Tigers man instead went on loan to Sydney Roosters for the remainder of the year.

The 26-year-old then went to sign for The Dolphins for 2023 but has yet to feature for Wayne Bennett’s side this season.

Meanwhile, Ayoub was more emphatic with speculation over Tanginoa, telling League Express: “He is linked to every club despite having this year and next year on his contract. Being linked and being available are two very different things.”

Tanginoa has become one of Wakefield’s most consistent players since joining the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old has made over 80 appearances for Trinity with current head coach Mark Applegarth previously dismissing speculation about a potential move.

“When you’ve got a fit and healthy Kelepi Tanginoa, he’s one of the best players in Super League, especially in his position,” Applegarth previously said.

“He’s not someone we’re actively trying to move on whatsoever.”