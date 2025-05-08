Ex-Leigh Leopards and Toulouse Olympique hooker Eloi Pelissier finds new club

OLDHAM have signed France international hooker Eloi Pelissier with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has starred in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Toulouse Olympique, Leigh and London and arrives at Oldham from Pia in Super XIII whom he joined from Toulouse at the end of last season.

Pelissier has scored nine tries in 23 appearances for France and will join his new Oldham team-mates for the first time at training on Friday.

He is in line to make his Roughyeds debut at Boundary Park on Saturday against former club Toulouse.

“I am excited and am loving playing rugby league. I still feel in great shape and want a new challenge,” Pelissier told Roughyeds TV.

“I was looking for an opportunity after performing for six months in the French season after my last game for Toulouse in the Grand Final with Wakefield. I have kept myself very fit and strong and am very proud to keep going with what I love to do.

“Oldham have big ambition with the squad they have built and what they did last year to go undefeated at home and smash League One.

“Now they are top four in the Championship and have signed good players with a good coach and play a good brand. I want to come in and try to help a little with my experience and keep growing the ambition.”

Pelissier joins Oldham after the long-term injury suffered by vice-captain Matty Wildie who has undergone elbow surgery.

Head coach Sean Long said: “He’s a good lad, he’s like a firecracker out of 9 and very strong defensively for his size. We have been struggling with Wildie being injured so to have him in is good and I’m glad he’s jumped on board.

“I’m made up that he’s joining Oldham.”

Pelissier also explained his relationship with head coach Long.

“I am a player with a lot of desire. That is the main thing for me, it is what I have done for 15 years, I play a lot with my heart and give everything on the field.

“I am a hooker who loves to run out from dummy-half and will try to add energy and desire.

“I met Sean during the World Cup and we have been good together. We kept in touch and I have messaged him when I see him doing well. I am happy to work with him again and know a few of the players and coaches at Oldham too.

“The last four or five months with Toulouse I was playing maybe my best footy and got Man of the Match twice in the last few games. I hadn’t been at home for eight years so my wife and kids wanted to go back to Pia but in my mind and to my wife I kept saying I wanted to go back in after this season. In my head I hadn’t finished yet at the good level.

“I want to come to England and keep playing in the Championship and Super League so Oldham is a good opportunity.

“This month is a big month with Toulouse, the semi-final and then Halifax. A big three games and I know what this means for the club so it is an exciting time to come and help the club grow and achieve what it wants to do.

“To make my debut against Toulouse is a big coincidence. I believe that everything happens for a reason and this is my time to come to Oldham.”