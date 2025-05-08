Hull FC reveal groundbreaking plans for academy tour of Australia in 2027

HULL FC have revealed plans for the club’s Academy side to embark on a development tour of Australia in 2027.

In the very first tour of its kind for one of the club’s Centre of Excellence sides, the then-under-18s will head to the southern hemisphere in February/March 2027 for a three-week tour which will aim to further develop some of the club’s future stars, and offer invaluable personal and cultural experiences in Australia.

The tour will offer the club’s young players the chance to train and live as full-time professional athletes, and make the most of the opportunity to visit and use some of the best facilities on offer in world Rugby League at NRL clubs.

The Black and Whites’ under-18s will play three competitive fixtures against NRL youth sides during the tour, and experience the culture and opportunities that Australia has to offer.

To aid preparations for the tour, the club has confirmed the appointment of a tour committee featuring representatives from across the club and the community, as well as support from several individuals from within the game based in Australia.

Supporters and club partners will be able to pledge their support to the development tour with a wide range of events and fundraising initiatives set to take place throughout 2025 and 2026, with full details to be confirmed in due course.

Speaking on the announcement of the Academy Development Tour, Head of Youth Richard Tate, said: “This is an unbelievably exciting opportunity that we are able to offer our young players.

“Preparing for the tour over the next 18 months will be both fun and challenging, but we are already looking forward to the trip and the benefits it will provide our young players.

“I’d like to offer huge thanks to Richie (Myler) and to our owners, Andrew and David, for supporting our vision of our youth development going forward, and allowing us to offer this incredible experience.

“In my time at the club, youth has always been held in high regard, but this announcement shows the full nature of that new support in our continued vision to produce our own homegrown talent.

“This is more than just a tour; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It will expose our players to new cultures and life experiences, state of the art sporting facilities on the other side of the world, and will ultimately challenge them both on and off the field, strengthen their relationships, and inspire personal growth.”

Hull FC Chief Executive, Richie Myler, said: “This is a hugely significant announcement for the Centre of Excellence, and the club as a whole.

“A development tour of Australia offers our young athletes the ultimate experience for a youth player – an incredible opportunity to not only experience some of the best facilities in the sport and a totally different culture, but it will also help then turn from boys into young men and gain experiences they will carry with them throughout the rest of their careers.

“Whilst the club has already made a significant investment to help facilitate the tour, the generosity of our supporters and club partners will also play a significant role in assisting us, and I would like to thank anyone in advance who is able to offer their support, be it big or small.

“I know how much hard work will go into this project over the next 18 months to make the tour a success, and I thank everyone involved for undoubted their tireless efforts ahead.”