Ex-Leigh Leopards chief Chris Chester joins Castleford Tigers as director of rugby

FORMER Leigh Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester has joined Castleford Tigers as director of rugby, League Express can confirm.

Chester’s exit from the Leigh Sports Village was a surprising one, with All Out Rugby League Live revealing last month that the ex-Wakefield Trinity head coach would be exiting after three years at Leigh.

Now Chester has taken over as director of rugby at The Jungle, with Danny Wilson moving into the managing director position following the exit of Mark Grattan.

Chester has been with Leigh since 2021 when he first came to the club in its hour of need having just been demoted to the Championship.

The former Wakefield Trinity boss appointed Adrian Lam as head coach, with Lam steering the Leopards to Super League in 2022 and then Challenge Cup success in 2023.

He will be tasked with leading a major rebuild at Castleford, with Danny McGuire’s men currently sitting third bottom on the Super League ladder after just two wins from ten league games.