Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils scholarship sides play out new rules for first time

MOST of this week has been focused on the Challenge Cup semi-final clashes that will take place this weekend.

Hull KR go up against Catalans Dragons at the home of York Knights on Saturday, whilst Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves will do battle at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

However, eagle-eyed rugby league fans will have noticed Wakefield Trinity going up against Salford Red Devils in a scholarship fixture on Wednesday night that, for the first time, had modified rules.

Instead of two halves of 40 minutes as is the usual case, the fixture saw three 30-minute thirds, with ten players on either side instead of the usual 13.

The defensive line was set to seven metres rather than ten and there was a maximum of two defenders in the tackle.

Interestingly, no conversions took place with the team that concedes a try restarting the game with a tap on their own 20-metre line.

The first game ended in a 28-24 win for Salford, with Wakefield taking the second 48-4. The deciding game once more went Trinity’s way, this time in a much closer 40-32 victory.