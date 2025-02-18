Ex-Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan signs for new club for 2025

FORMER Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan has found a new club for 2025.

Moylan will ply his trade in the Central Coast rugby league competition this season with the Kincumber Colts.

Moylan, 33, had been an integral part of the Leopards team in 2024 in his first season in the UK, making 26 appearances for the Leopards in 2024 and finishing as top points-scorer with 138 points from six tries and 57 goals.

However, he hung up his boots following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season to return back home to Australia.

The halfback/fullback enjoyed eleven years in the top-flight of the NRL competition, five with Penrith Panthers and the last six with Cronulla Sharks.

He represented the Kangaroos in the Four Nations international against Scotland in 2016, played in all three State of Origin games for New South Wales in 2016, and represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, the All Stars and City v Country.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for Leopards. His final career record reads: 225 games, 43 tries, 93 goals, 9 drop-goals, 367 points.

“Big news alert, Colts fans,” Kincumber posted on social media.

“We’re over the moon to welcome the legendary Matt Moylan to the Kincumber Colts RLFC family.

“With an impressive career across the NRL, Super League, and international stages, Matt is ready to bring his magic to our field in 2025.

“Matt’s skill and experience will be a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to see him in action.”